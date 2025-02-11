Nicholls student attacked with hammer outside church; contract worker arrested

THIBODAUX - A Nicholls State University student was attacked Friday by a hammer-wielding man outside a church adjacent to the campus.

University spokesman Jerad David said the attack was completely unprovoked, and the suspected attacker was captured a short time later.

The student was preparing for a weekend church retreat and was sitting at a picnic table outside St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. A man walked up and attacked her with a hammer.

The suspected attacker was part of a group of workers employed by a contractor repairing roof damage at the church, David said.

The priest and church staff heard the woman's screams and chased the hammer-wielding man away. David said campus police were out with students at an event nearby and were able to respond quickly, capturing the suspect within 20 minutes.

Juan Monroy, 32, was booked with attempted second-degree murder. His bond was set at $500,000, according to jail records. Monroy also has a hold from the Immigration and Naturalization Service.

David said the student is recovering.

"She's doing well. She's in good spirits," he said.