Next stop for Louisiana's Little League team, the White House

3 hours 8 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, August 25 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- After claiming their first Little League World Series the Louisiana team is headed to the White House.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise congratulated the team on Twitter then extended an invitation to the players stating:

"Next up → How about a trip to the

@WhiteHouse, @realDonaldTrump ?"

It did not take long before the president joined in on the celebration and let the boys know he'll meet them there.

