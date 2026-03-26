Newly-appointed New Roads Police Chief discusses future of department

NEW ROADS - Major changes may be coming to the New Roads Police Department.

The city council appointed Zathan Boutan as the new police chief on Tuesday night. He is the 4th police chief the city has had since 2024, but he says he is not concerned as he transitions into the new role.

"It may be bad or seem bad, but at the end of the day, we have to do our part, and learn where the deficiencies were or what people feel like was wrong and correct those," Boutan said.

Over the last few years, the WBRZ Investigative Unit has reported on several controversies within the department. From officers getting arrested to multiple resignations.

But Boutan says he feels the New Roads Police Department is in good shape.

"Everyone has a misstep here and there, but if you continue to hold people for their downfalls in the past, how are we ever going to grow and move past, and show that we are better than what we were?", he said.

The department currently has 16 police officers, Boutan says he does not plan on letting go of any officers. He says it's easier to retain, train, and coach them.

"We have to be cognizant of what we are doing and what we are seeing at all times. As the police, you don't want to do something that's like uh-oh, uh-oh, for a normal person is uh-oh, uh-oh for a police, it's bad," Boutan said.

As for transparency, Boutan says it's one of the biggest priorities for New Roads Police.

"We are not trying to hide anything because when you start hiding things, that's where problems come at," he said.

Boutan is hopeful that with change, the department will regain the trust of the community.

"They're going to see that the officers going to the post-academy, the officers getting trained, their attitudes on the street are going to change," Boutan said.

Boutan is also tasked with finding a new assistant chief of police. He says he is starting his search within the department first.