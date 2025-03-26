79°
Newest East Baton Rouge Parish Library branch closes days after opening due to plumbing issues

2 hours 12 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, March 26 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — An East Baton Rouge Parish Library branch that opened earlier this week has temporarily shut its doors following plumbing issues.

The South branch library, located on Glasgow Avenue near the Rouzan subdivision, opened Monday with temporary operating hours as crews continued the installation of furnishings and equipment.

The library system said it will update the public as plans are made to re-open the South branch.

The South Branch Library, an 18,800 square feet facility, cost $12 million to complete, the library system said when the branch opened.

