French Settlement restaurant to reopen Friday after car crashes into building

FRENCH SETTLEMENT — A family-owned restaurant picked up the pieces Thursday after a suspected drunk driver plowed through its front wall late Wednesday night.

Luckily, no one was inside the building when the crash occurred. Still, the owners of Marlie’s say the accident represents a major setback and a long road to recovery.

Surveillance video captured the moment the crash hit the restaurant owned by Cory Barton and his family.

“I was mad. I was angry,” Barton said, recalling the moment he learned the restaurant had been damaged.

The car reportedly slammed halfway into the bar just two hours after the last customer had left. Barton said a family member, who lives next door, called him immediately, and his brother-in-law rushed to the scene.

“He literally had to physically pull the man out of the passenger side of the car, and that’s when he could tell the man was drunk as hell,” Barton said.

Marlie’s has served the French Settlement community for nearly three years. The restaurant closed Thursday while temporary repairs were made, with plans to reopen Friday at 4 p.m. Barton said even missing one day of business hits the family hard.

When news of the crash spread, the community stepped up without hesitation. Floyd Baham, owner of B&P Construction, quickly gathered a crew to repair the large hole in the wall.

“You know, that’s the main goal around here, to try to help everybody when they’re in need,” Baham said. “It’s our job to come here and try to get them up and running again.”

Nine miles down the road, Susan Eubanks, owner of Red’s Restaurant & Bar, organized a giveback to help Marlie’s recovery. She pledged a portion of sales from her restaurant to support the Bartons.

“It was very, very sad. I feel so sorry for him,” Eubanks said. “There ain’t a lot I can do to help him, but I’m trying a little. If he needs something, I’ll share it with him. If I need something, he shares it with me.”

For Barton, the outpouring of support has been overwhelming.

“It’s awesome to know that people care that much, people love us that much,” he said.

Marlie’s announced that they will open back up for service, Friday at 4 p.m.

The employees of Marlie’s have organized a GoFundMe to assist with recovery costs.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.