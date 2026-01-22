62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Rep. Julie Emerson drops out of U.S. Senate race following Trump's endorsement of Letlow

58 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, January 22 2026 Jan 22, 2026 January 22, 2026 6:22 PM January 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Rep. Julie Emerson dropped out of the U.S. Senate race for Bill Cassidy's seat following President Donald Trump's endorsement of Rep. Julia Letlow.

In a statement on social media, Emerson said with Letlow's entrance into the race, "the path to victory that was visible a couple months ago has diminished." She said she supports President Trump and "respect[s] his decision to endorse" Letlow.

Trending News

Emerson announced her entrance into the race in Oct. 2025.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days