Trial continues for man accused of killing one man and injuring 5 others

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday, attorneys in the case of Michael Robinson, accused of killing Dexter Cormier and shooting five others in Oct. 2024, gave their opening statements.

WBRZ previously reported that the shooting happened outside of a venue on Greenwell Springs Road near Platt Drive.

An affidavit says Robinson fired his weapon aimlessly into a crowd because he heard someone shoot first. He faces a second-degree murder charge and five counts of attempted murder.

In court on Thursday, both the state and defense presented their opening statements.

Prosecutors claim Robinson told investigators that he "quote, heard a gunshot and pulled out my gun and started shooting."

They say Robinson was a convicted felon who should not have even had a gun. The defense insists Michael was not anywhere near the scene. They said video evidence will prove that.

Following opening statements, the state outlined evidence and witnesses scheduled to appear in the case against Robinson. The first witness was Baton Rouge Police officer L'jean McKneely, who worked security the night of the event where the shooting took place.