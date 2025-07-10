Newest Baton Rouge Amazon facility celebrates first Prime Day

BATON ROUGE - Prime Day 2025 will run from Tuesday, July 8, to Friday, July 11. At 96 hours, this will be double the duration of previous Prime Day events.

The newest Baton Rouge Amazon facility will be working its first Prime Day event. WBRZ asked Amazon about how it prepares its workers for the busy season.

"We’ve spent more than two decades building and investing in an operations and transportation network that is nimble and prepared every day, including for shopping events like Prime Day. Our teams spend months preparing for major shopping events like Prime Day to ensure that we have the right amount of people and products in the right places to handle the increase in customer demand," an Amazon spokesperson said.

The company is also implementing the use of AI this year to help with the process.

"We recently announced a milestone that will impact your packages this Prime Day: the public debut of the latest AI foundation model powering our Supply Chain Optimization Technology—SCOT. The SCOT model consistently improves the delivery experience for Amazon customers, allowing us to predict what hundreds of millions of customers will want, where they’ll want it, and when—delivering what matters the most to customers without delay or waste."

Across the country, scammers have used this busy time to their benefit. Carmen Million, CEO of the Baton Rouge Better Business Bureau, sent WBRZ a statement warning against one of the newest ways scammers are trying to get money.

"BBB has received reports that con artists are posing as Amazon employees, calling people, and claiming to need information about their account. Other times, the scammers claim that something is wrong with an order. The Better Business Bureau urges consumers to be cautious during Amazon Prime Days. The increased activity creates more opportunities for scammers to target unsuspecting shoppers," Million said.

To learn more about the scam and how to protect yourself, click here.