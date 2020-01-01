New Year's Day shooting in Donaldsonville leaves one man in critical condition

DONALDSONVILLE - An overnight shooting in Donaldsonville has left one man in critical condition.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that deputies were dispatched to St. Patrick Street, early Wednesday morning.

The male victim and his wife had just returned home from a church service when he was shot twice in their driveway, while sitting in the driver's seat of their vehicle.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, deputies say they have no known suspects.

Additional details related to the incident are limited and will be provided as authorities proceed with their investigation.