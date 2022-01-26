40°
New wife of murder suspect accused of hampering murder investigation

Source: WBRZ
WEST BATON ROUGE - Less than a week after the arrest of Gerald Porciau Jr. for the high-profile murder of his late wife, his current wife is now facing charges in the same case.

A spokesperson for the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed Christina Pourciau was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Prison Wednesday night for obstruction of justice in the murder of 57-year-old Mary Pourciau. As of now, a bond has not been set.

Mary, a mother and grandmother, was found dead in Erwinville in March of 2021. Since then her family has heavily criticized how the sheriff's office handled the investigation.

The case went viral after former Livingston Parish detective Woody Overton featured it on his "Real Life, Real Crime" podcast.

