New video shows fight between fire chief, police officer in Slaughter

UPDATE: Officials say Officer Coy Hobgood has resigned from the Slaughter Police Department.

SLAUGHTER - A police officer in this small town was arrested after punching the town's fire chief, WBRZ learned.

Authorities said the incident at a gas station is under investigation and confirmed to reporter Sydney Kern Wednesday, the officer was charged with simple battery.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

Video obtained by WBRZ showed the officer, who appeared to be in uniform, taking stance then a punch and swing at Fire Chief Billy Poche, who appeared to be in some sort of uniform. The video was a recording of one posted to social media of the altercation.

Poche appears to be punched when the officer swings. The chief walks away and eventually the officer does too, but they appear to exchange words as they walk away from each other.

The officer was identified as Coy Hobgood.

The Slaughter Police Chief said Hobgood's status with the department was being evaluated and a decision may be made as early as Thursday.

The fire department did not want to comment.

