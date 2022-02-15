New traffic light to be placed on on Millerville Road near I-12

BATON ROUGE – Residents of the Country Ridge Subdivision near I-12 may soon get a relief from traffic issues with a new temporary traffic light.

The city will put up a temporary light on Deer Ridge Avenue and Millerville Road.

Right in front of the subdivision, on Millerville Road, drivers have experienced illegal u-turns and even accidents since a traffic light at the location was removed when the I-12 west ramp from Millerville opened up.

"This morning I came from the interstate to turn into my neighborhood and a car coming out of the shopping center almost hit me, because there's too many cars in this one little area trying to go into too many different directions," Ann Gibbons, Country Ridge resident, said.

The residents went to the city for help in the matter just last week.

"Getting rid of the light by the Chevron station, those people can't turn left out of there and its just a big mess, something needs to be done," resident, John Thoman, said.

After studying the area for a week, city officials agreed that a temporary traffic light would be placed at the intersection.

Residents say they are happy to see that the city has come up with a solution.

"It's very good that they are doing something, as you've seen since you've been here... there has been almost three accidents, so we experience that everyday," Clifton Conrad, Country Ridge resident, said.

Even though the temporary light will help, officials say that the area needs more.

"The key is we really need to look at the whole corridor to see what needs to be done," Ingolf Partenheimer, chief traffic engineer, said.



"In the seven days we really only had two counting days, that we could come out and count, and we got everything done, but obviously this corridor needs a lot of attention," Partenheimer said.

The timing of the light will be fixed in the next few days and if the new light is successful, it could be permanent. According to officials, the light will be up and running within the next two weeks.