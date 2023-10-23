New student housing complex is part of a bigger Scotlandville revitalization project

SCOTLANDVILLE - Business owner and North Baton Rouge native Tevin Wade has been buying back the block in an effort to revitalize his childhood community.

Wade owns the Lighthouse Bar and Pizzeria as well as the Historic Cook Theatre, but now he's opened the newest student housing complex in Scotlandville.

The new housing complex located at 1188 Rosenwald Road used to be a blighted property, but two years ago, Wade purchased the property with the hope of creating safe and affordable housing for college students, and not just Southern students, either—Wade wants his housing to be open to students at junior colleges and trade schools, as well.

"Revitalizing blighted properties within the community is definitely one of the most important things that we need to do," Wade said. "Honestly to uplift our appraisals in the area and also bring back the great energy and spirit that used to be in the Scotlandville community."

The property can hold a capacity of 72 leases.