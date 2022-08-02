New Roads police officer fired amid sex crimes investigation involving teen

NEW ROADS - A police officer lost his job after allegations surfaced last week saying he sexually assaulted a teenager.

New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald said Tuesday that the officer, Jonathan Caleb Pace, was fired, and the criminal investigation was turned over to the state attorney general's office. The accusations also include claims that the officer handed out drugs to juveniles and that he allowed them to handle his service weapon and police unit.

Last week, the WBRZ Investigative Unit uncovered text messages where the victim accused Pace.

"You sexually assaulted me," the text from the teen to the New Roads cop reads. "I told you plenty of times that I only saw you as a brother."

Read more on the investigation here

The text thread goes on to read," Why did you unbutton my pants when I was sleeping, please tell me the trust I won't be mad."

The officer had only been with the department for eight months prior to being placed on administrative leave last week.

"Everything these kids said lined up... the phone number they gave with what was consistent with this guy's phone and the messages were extremely disturbing," Eugene Collins with the Baton Rouge NAACP said.

Pace has not been charged with a crime at this time.