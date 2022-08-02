Latest Weather Blog
New Roads police officer fired amid sex crimes investigation involving teen
NEW ROADS - A police officer lost his job after allegations surfaced last week saying he sexually assaulted a teenager.
New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald said Tuesday that the officer, Jonathan Caleb Pace, was fired, and the criminal investigation was turned over to the state attorney general's office. The accusations also include claims that the officer handed out drugs to juveniles and that he allowed them to handle his service weapon and police unit.
Last week, the WBRZ Investigative Unit uncovered text messages where the victim accused Pace.
"You sexually assaulted me," the text from the teen to the New Roads cop reads. "I told you plenty of times that I only saw you as a brother."
Read more on the investigation here
The text thread goes on to read," Why did you unbutton my pants when I was sleeping, please tell me the trust I won't be mad."
The officer had only been with the department for eight months prior to being placed on administrative leave last week.
Trending News
"Everything these kids said lined up... the phone number they gave with what was consistent with this guy's phone and the messages were extremely disturbing," Eugene Collins with the Baton Rouge NAACP said.
Pace has not been charged with a crime at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Homeless population adding challenges to new business in LSU's Northgate area
-
Crews clean storm drains to prevent major flooding in East Baton Rouge
-
Summer break coming to an end; teachers and students gearing up for...
-
New Orleans rapper Mystikal arrested for rape will stay in jail; judge...
-
Mother arrested after 2-year-old died from fentanyl overdose; third overdose on record
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West