79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Roads Police officer arrested, terminated after allegedly pawning two police-issued guns

1 hour 52 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, May 24 2025 May 24, 2025 May 24, 2025 8:42 PM May 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

NEW ROADS - A New Roads Police officer was arrested for malfeasance and fired after he allegedly pawned two guns issued to him by the police department.

Stacy Paul, 26, was placed on administrative leave for conduct, and was instructed to turn in his equipment while on leave. According to officials, two guns issued to Paul were not returned.

Trending News

An investigation by New Roads Police found that the two guns were at pawn shops in Baton Rouge. Paul was booked for malfeasance after he turned himself over to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days