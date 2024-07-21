New Roads Police officer arrested for rape of a child, other sex crimes against children

NEW ROADS - A New Roads Police officer was arrested by deputies Saturday afternoon after allegedly raping a child.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office arrested officer Kedreyon Williams for first-degree rape of a victim under 13, first-degree rape while armed with a dangerous weapon, indecent behavior with a juvenile and pornography involving a juvenile.

WBRZ has asked New Roads Police Chief Cedric Epps about Williams' employment status, but has not heard back.

No more information was immediately available.