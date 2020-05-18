New precautions at city-parish buildings as government workers return

BATON ROUGE - All East Baton Rouge city-parish government employees reported back to work Monday morning after being away since the stay-at-home order began in March.

"Today is our transition day, making sure that everybody gets back safe and sound," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said.

The mayor visited with several city-parish offices Monday morning to personally welcome employees back and inform them of the new policies in place at all parish government buildings.

"We are working tirelessly to make sure that we create a healthy work environment for our employees," Mayor-President Broome said.

Face masks are now required while inside City Hall. Hand sanitizer is now located near all elevators, and lines are taped on the floor to remind folks to social distance.

Plexiglass was also installed in areas where workers come face to face with visitors, and all employees will be required to answer a series of questions about their health and contact with coronavirus patients.

"We're asking our citizens to comply with the new CDC guidelines, so they will be asked a series of questions as they enter the building," Mayor-President Broome said.

City Hall reopens to the public on Wednesday morning. About a thousand essential city-parish workers stayed on and continued working during the outbreak.

The parish has more than 4,000 employees.