New Pointe Coupee stadium to be named after Patrick Queen

Monday, September 22 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS - A newly renovated stadium in New Roads will be named after LSU star and current NFL linebacker Patrick Queen. 

Queen is a Livonia High School alumnus and the new Patrick Queen Stadium will be used for both Livonia High School and the STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee. 

Queen and his family will be at the stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 1, for a dedication ceremony at 6 p.m. 

