New Orleans school teacher, coach arrested on child pornography charges, AG's office says

NEW ORLEANS — A teacher and tennis coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing child pornography, Attorney General Liz Murrill's office said.

Benoit G. Cransac, 49, was arrested by Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents at the school's campus on 22 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. He teaches French to students in grades 1-5 and coaches middle school tennis, the school's website says.

The AG's office said it received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and, through an investigation, found child sexual abuse material that had been uploaded to an online account belonging to Cransac.

"If you possess child sexual abuse material, you will be arrested and prosecuted. While this is still an ongoing investigation, anyone with potential information should contact my office at 225-326-6100," Murrill said.

Cransac was booked into the New Orleans Central Lock-up and his bond amount is pending.