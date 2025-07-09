Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans Saints unveil new white helmets ahead of 2025-26 season
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints on Wednesday unveiled a new white helmet for the upcoming season.
The new white helmets have a gold facemask, the classic Saints fleur-de-lis logo on both sides and a gold stripe down the middle with small fleur-de-lis logos throughout.
"This helmet will be worn with the color rush uniforms," the team announced on social media.
Team social media profiles also posted a hype video featuring the helmet alongside New Orleans landmarks like Jackson Square and the Superdome.
You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/ahMC3GOFq9— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 9, 2025
The Saints' new helmet comes as the team enters a new era under head coach Kellen Moore and recently drafted quarterback Tyler Shough. The Saints start the 2025-26 regular season on Sept. 7 with a home game against the Arizona Cardinals.
The team also opened a giveaway for one of the new helmets. Click here for more information.
