New Orleans Saints unveil new white helmets ahead of 2025-26 season

3 hours 48 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, July 09 2025 Jul 9, 2025 July 09, 2025 10:47 AM July 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints on Wednesday unveiled a new white helmet for the upcoming season. 

The new white helmets have a gold facemask, the classic Saints fleur-de-lis logo on both sides and a gold stripe down the middle with small fleur-de-lis logos throughout. 

"This helmet will be worn with the color rush uniforms," the team announced on social media. 

Team social media profiles also posted a hype video featuring the helmet alongside New Orleans landmarks like Jackson Square and the Superdome. 

The Saints' new helmet comes as the team enters a new era under head coach Kellen Moore and recently drafted quarterback Tyler Shough. The Saints start the 2025-26 regular season on Sept. 7 with a home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The team also opened a giveaway for one of the new helmets. Click here for more information.

