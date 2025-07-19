90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans police officer injured in French Quarter hit-and-run, according to media report

3 hours 24 minutes 40 seconds ago Saturday, July 19 2025 Jul 19, 2025 July 19, 2025 8:42 AM July 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — Police said that a New Orleans police officer and an Orleans Parish Sheriff's deputy were injured in a hit-and-run crash late Friday night in the French Quarter, according to a report by WWL.

The news station said that the wreck happened after officers saw a Chevy Camaro doing "doughnuts" near Conti and Bourbon streets. When police tried to intervene, the driver allegedly accelerated and hit the officer and deputy. The officer was reportedly brought to the hospital and the deputy was treated at the scene. 

WWL reported that the driver was identified as 23-year-old Mark Hunter Jr. of Belle Chasse and was arrested in a Canal Street parking garage following a police chase. 

Trending News

The injured officer is reportedly in stable condition at the hospital. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days