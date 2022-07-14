New Orleans police investigating second 2-year-old shot in two days

NEW ORLEANS - In the second shooting in two days, another 2-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot accidentally, WWLTV reports.

A witness to the shooting, which happened early Wednesday evening, said she was in a nail salon when it sounded like a car backfired in the salon's parking lot.

Another woman reportedly realized what was happening and rushed out to her car to find her son had been shot.

The woman's son and at least one other person were in the car when the gun went off, striking the toddler.

People in the salon started calling 911, but someone in the car drove to a local hospital to drop the boy off before EMS could arrive.

Police sources said the shooting appeared to be accidental.