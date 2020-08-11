81°
New Orleans Police: Child, 13, shot in head

3 hours 31 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, August 11 2020 Aug 11, 2020 August 11, 2020 5:10 AM August 11, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police in New Orleans say a 13-year-old child was in critical condition at a hospital Monday with a gunshot wound to the head.

The circumstances of the shooting in the city's West End area were not immediately available.

Police said the shooting was reported shortly before 10 a.m.

