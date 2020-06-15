New Orleans Police arrest two, seek third person for vandalism of John McDonogh statue

NEW ORLEANS - Two people have been charged with inciting a riot, as well as a host of other charges, for their alleged role in toppling a statue of slave owner John McDonogh in Duncan Plaza Saturday and dumping it in the Mississippi River.

Arrest records indicate 27-year-old Caleb Wassell and 30-year-old Michaela Davis each face multiple charges. But police are searching for a third person who damaged the statue.

On Saturday, June 13, 2020 around 4 p.m., an unidentified man is accused of damaging the statue with a hammer and spray paint before it was eventually pulled to the ground.

The man damaging the statue is described as a black male wearing a black t-shirt with a white logo on the front, black jogging pants with white stripes going down both legs, black slippers, black gloves and sunglasses. Police say he has a husky build with a low groomed bush styled haircut and is approximately 6’0” tall.

Once the statue was on the ground, officers observed it being dragged by several demonstrators to the intersection of Gravier Street and Loyola Avenue. The statue was then loaded onto a pickup truck and transported to the 600 block of Decatur Street, where the statue was then thrown into the river.

Caleb Wassell and Michaela Davis were accused of transporting the statue. Wassell was booked with theft, possession of stolen goods, inciting a felony and inciting a riot. Davis was booked with principal to theft, inciting a felony, battery on a police officer, resisting an officer and possession of marijuana.

Anyone with information that can help locate the third, unidentified person involved should contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.