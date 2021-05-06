New Orleans musician Aaron Neville announces retirement from touring

NEW ORLEANS - Famous New Orleans musician Aaron Neville announced he is retiring from touring but says he may occasionally do live performances in the future.

In a Facebook post shared with fans Thursday afternoon, the 80-year-old singer said he made his decision based on the "Grueling nature of travel and the schedule needed to make a tour work has become less than desirable."

Neville mentioned in his post that he will continue to make music and may perform at special events occasionally.

The musician hasn't performed in front of a live audience since the pandemic began in March of 2020, but toured steadily with his brothers and as a solo act for most of his life.