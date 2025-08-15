New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell indicted by federal grand jury

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell was indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday, WWL reports.

Cantrell is the first New Orleans mayor to be charged with a federal crime while still in office.

Details of the charges against the first woman mayor in the city’s history weren’t immediately available after the indictment was handed up to Magistrate Judge Eva Dossier by the grand jury foreman, WWL added.

Her indictment caps off a federal investigation that WWL first reported in 2022. A grand jury just started hearing evidence from prosecutors in February 2024 and returned an indictment last September against building inspector Randy Farrell, charging him with conspiring to bribe Cantrell with about $9,000 in gifts in 2019. These gifts included NFC Championship Game tickets, a lunch at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and a cell phone, all in exchange for causing the firing of a city official who had been investigating Farrell for alleged fraud, WWL reports.

The New Orleans station added that Cantrell was also implicated in the 2024 indictment of Jeffrey Vappie, her former bodyguard. He allegedly had an affair with Cantrell and is charged with using their relationship to defraud the New Orleans Police Department.

Former Mayor Ray Nagin was under federal investigation during his 2002 to 2010 time in office, but he was not indicted on corruption charges until 2013. He was convicted in 2014 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.