73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans mayor announces mask requirement for anyone out in public

3 hours 12 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, June 24 2020 Jun 24, 2020 June 24, 2020 12:43 PM June 24, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
File photo

NEW ORLEANS - Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced New Orleans will enforce a mask requirement for anyone out in public throughout the city. 

Cantrell announced the decision during a news conference Wednesday. She says a task force has been created to ensure compliance with the new rules.

Police officers will be provided masks to hand out to anyone who needs one.

The mayor says the city will also be shutting down any businesses that are out of compliance with current guidelines. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days