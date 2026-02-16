13-year-old from Houston sworn into East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE —A 13-year-old from Houston, Texas, travelled to East Baton Rouge on Monday to receive his official commission from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and his very own EBRSO uniform from Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.

Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel from Houston, Texas, has long surpassed his dream of being sworn into 1,000 law enforcement agencies, setting a new Guinness World Record when 203 police departments swore him in during a ceremony in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2025.

Daniel, who was given months to live after being diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer, has undergone 13 surgeries since 2018, according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, which previously swore him in as an honorary special agent.

"DJ’s strength, courage, and love for law enforcement continue to inspire agencies across the country," the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said in a social media post. "Watching him proudly put on his EBRSO uniform reminded us all why we wear the badge to serve with heart, integrity, and compassion."

The 13-year-old became famous after President Donald Trump made him an honorary member of the U.S. Secret Service during his address to Congress in March of 2025.