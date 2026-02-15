65°
One killed, one hurt in shooting along Goodwood Boulevard

1 hour 10 minutes 5 seconds ago Sunday, February 15 2026 Feb 15, 2026 February 15, 2026 7:22 PM February 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting along Goodwood Boulevard on Sunday evening. 

Sources said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. along Goodwood near South Flannery Road. 

One person died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. 

