Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans mayor announces indoor mask advisory
NEW ORLEANS - Mayor Latoya Cantrell is asking people to wear masks while in crowded indoor settings.
The mayor announced an "indoor mask advisory" on Wednesday, citing rampant spreading of the coronavirus, especially the delta variant. The city's social media account said everyone should wear a mask indoors regardless of their vaccination status.
Today, the @CityOfNOLA is announcing an indoor mask advisory to slow the alarming spread of #COVID19. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask indoors when with people who are not in their immediate household.— NOLA Ready (@nolaready) July 21, 2021
See COVID data at https://t.co/WWlrKNphTB pic.twitter.com/0tk8ptC3Yg
The announcement comes just as the Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,388 new cases in a single day, making it one of the highest numbers reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
Trending News
Before Mayor Cantrell's press conference, a spokesperson stated "All options are on the table," when it comes to fighting the spread.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Tip of the iceberg': Sheriff hoping for more arrests in million-dollar unemployment...
-
Lawmakers end historic veto session without overriding any of governor's vetoes
-
Nakamoto: Police officer fired as BRPD drug corruption investigation deepens
-
Six arrested in unemployment fraud scheme, additional arrests expected
-
Louisiana Senate backs transgender sports ban veto override