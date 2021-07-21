New Orleans mayor announces indoor mask advisory

NEW ORLEANS - Mayor Latoya Cantrell is asking people to wear masks while in crowded indoor settings.

The mayor announced an "indoor mask advisory" on Wednesday, citing rampant spreading of the coronavirus, especially the delta variant. The city's social media account said everyone should wear a mask indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

Today, the @CityOfNOLA is announcing an indoor mask advisory to slow the alarming spread of #COVID19. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask indoors when with people who are not in their immediate household.



— NOLA Ready (@nolaready) July 21, 2021

The announcement comes just as the Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,388 new cases in a single day, making it one of the highest numbers reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Before Mayor Cantrell's press conference, a spokesperson stated "All options are on the table," when it comes to fighting the spread.