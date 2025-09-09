New Orleans Film Festival returns with advanced screenings of new 'Knives Out,' Brendan Fraser movies

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana film lovers have the opportunity to see some of the awards season's hottest movies early at the New Orleans Film Festival, including the newest "Knives Out" movie and awards contenders starring Adam Sandler, Brendan Fraser and more.

The 36th annual festival runs from Oct. 23 through 27 in-person at theaters across New Orleans, including the historic Prytania.

The festival's star-studded flicks include the fest's closing film, "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery," the third installment in Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig's murder mystery series.

Movie buffs can also watch the festival's centerpiece film, "Marriage Story" director Noah Baumbach's newest feature "Jay Kelly." The film stars George Clooney in a career-defining turn as legendary movie star Jay Kelly, who is joined by his loyal manager Ron (Adam Sandler) as he embarks on an unexpectedly profound journey across Europe that blurs the line between public persona and private truth.

Bradley Cooper's stand-up comedy-based drama "Is This Thing On?", his third film after "A Star is Born" and "Maestro," and the Brendan Fraser-led "Rental Family" are also set to screen across the festival.

The festival also unveiled 16 features and shorts that will screen out of competition in a Special Presentations section, including films featured at the Baton Rouge Underground Film Festival.

Feature films, documentaries and shorts from local filmmakers will also be shown throughout the festival. More than 133 films are being shown in competition.

NOFF 2025 will open at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts on Oct. 23, with the film "Michalopoulos: The Art of Celebration," a feature documentary from director Sean O’Malley and produced by WLAE, which last year brought NOFF a profile of artist George Rodrigue.

The schedule for the festival has not been finalized.

Tickets for the festival can be bought here. All Access Passes, Six Film Passes, Student/Teacher Passes and Virtual Passes are now available for purchase, with individual tickets on sale to New Orleans Film Society members starting Sept. 25 and the general public on Oct. 2.

starting Oct. 9 for New Orleans Film Society members, and for the general public on Oct. 16.