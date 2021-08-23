83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New Orleans FBI agent arrested; accused of beating spouse

Monday, August 23 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SLIDELL - An FBI agent was arrested Sunday after her wife called 911 and told authorities the two were in a physical altercation.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said they were called to a house in Clipper Estates after 10 p.m. August 22. Deputies arrested 44-year-old Amberly Boyle, an agent with the FBI New Orleans Office.

Boyle was booked for misdemeanor domestic abuse battery.

