New Orleans FBI agent arrested; accused of beating spouse
SLIDELL - An FBI agent was arrested Sunday after her wife called 911 and told authorities the two were in a physical altercation.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said they were called to a house in Clipper Estates after 10 p.m. August 22. Deputies arrested 44-year-old Amberly Boyle, an agent with the FBI New Orleans Office.
Boyle was booked for misdemeanor domestic abuse battery.
