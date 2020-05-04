New Orleans DJ, Jesse Hathorne, succumbs to COVID-19

Jesse Hathorne Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — A well-known New Orleans DJ passed away following a struggle with novel coronavirus.

According to WWL-TV, Jesse Hathrone of WWOZ died Saturday due to complications associated with COVID-19.

The radio station announced the tragic news on its website, Sunday.

The 71-year-old DJ had several on-air names including the Midnight Creeper, the Creeper, and Brother Jess.

He hosted "The Creeper's Blue's Parlor," which aired Thursdays from 2 p.m to 4 p.m. The Midnight Creeper also hosted the early Sunday morning show from midnight to 5 a.m., before becoming Brother Jess to host the Sunday morning gospel show.

WWOZ said Hathorne began volunteering with WWOZ in the early 1990s, and he stayed with the station since.

"Jesse told us in 2017 that he developed a feeling for the blues at age six," WWOZ's website said. "His other passion was gospel. His love of music is what kept him motivated to share those songs on WWOZ all these years."