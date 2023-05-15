New moms welcome their babies at Woman's Hospital on Mother's Day

BATON ROUGE - Twenty-six year old Chanel Hotard gave birth to her son Cruz, May 13 at Woman's Hospital, making for a beautiful Mother's Day gift.

"It's ecstasy. My whole life. I've anticipated this moment of being a mom. I mean, I can remember being young and dreaming of this day and then just a reason in my life to be a mother to another human," said Hotard.

It was a long weekend for Chanel. She was induced into labor on Friday and wanted a natural birth.

It was an extreme 19 hours of labor, but we don't look at the statistics of how that can be impactful for our connection with baby was important for me to have the most authentic and sweet connection with him," said Hotard.

On Saturday, May 13 at 1:22 a.m. Cruz was born.

"He is eight pounds, three ounces, and 22 inches long."

A healthy baby, and Chanel's greatest gift to cherish on this special day for the rest of her life.



"The labor process was so intense, but making that connection like wow, you're my human, you are gifted to me and now I'm blessed to guide you. It was so intimate, the most intimate feeling that I have ever witnessed in my life, really, and just the epiphany of wow, I'm a mom now."



Woman's hospital welcomed five other babies on Mother's Day.