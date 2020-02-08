New Jimmy John's location opens on Essen Lane

BATON ROUGE – A new Jimmy John's sandwich shop has opened at 4555 Essen Lane.

The new shop marks the seventh in Baton Rouge.

"Our team is excited to serve fresh, fast, and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the community," Kyle Wilkinson, owner, said.

Wilkinson said that he plans to hire about 25 new employees for the location. Those interested in applying can click here.

The new Jimmy John's will offer delivery to those inside the shop's delivery area. Customers can also order online at online.jimmyjohns.com or by calling the store at 225-757-8090.