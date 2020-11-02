55°
New head of State Police self-isolating after possible exposure to COVID

Monday, November 02 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The new superintendent for Louisiana State Police is self-quarantining after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Sources said Colonel Lamar Davis has already been in isolation for about a week. His potential exposure is why Davis was absent last week when Governor Edwards announced his new title at a press conference. 

Davis has not tested positive for the virus at this time but will remain in isolation for about another week.

