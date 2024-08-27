New Hampshire man dies from mosquito-borne encephalitis; first in state in 10 years

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire resident who tested positive for the mosquito-borne infection eastern equine encephalitis virus has died, health authorities said.

The Hampstead resident's infection was the first in the state in a decade, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday. The resident, whom the department only identified as an adult, had been hospitalized due to severe central nervous system symptoms, the department said.

There were three cases of the virus in humans in New Hampshire in 2014, and two of those resulted in fatalities.

Louisiana has had non-human eastern equine encephalitis cases this year, in Beauregard, Jefferson Davis, Rapides, St. Charles and Terrebonne parishes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

From 2003-2023, there was one reported case each in Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa and Terrebonne parishes, CDC data show.