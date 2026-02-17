New details: Man who accidentally shot and killed brother was aiming for rival group, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE — A man who accidentally shot and killed his brother was aiming for a rival group when he fired his gun, according to arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department.

On Jan. 15, Joshua London was arrested for manslaughter after he allegedly shot and killed his brother, Terrance London, by accident.

According to an arrest affidavit, Terrance London called his brother, saying a rival group pulled a gun on him and had been following him in an SUV.

An anonymous witness told police that the two brothers left a residence on Shada Avenue and drove to the intersection of Denham Street and Alexander Avenue, where they waited for the rival group's SUV to pass them. When it eventually did, Joshua London allegedly opened fire on the vehicle, accidentally hitting his brother in the back.

Joshua London took his brother back to the residence on Shada Avenue, where police were called. By the time officers arrived, Joshua London had taken his brother to a hospital, where he later died.

Joshua London was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of manslaughter, felon in possession of a firearm, illegal use of weapons and possession of stolen things.