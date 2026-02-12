71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: Man arrested for manslaughter, accidentally killed brother

2 hours 22 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, February 12 2026 Feb 12, 2026 February 12, 2026 3:53 PM February 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man who allegedly accidentally killed his brother in a shooting was arrested Thursday. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 41-year-old Joshua London was shooting a weapon at someone on Jan. 15 along Shada Avenue. He hit an unintended target, his brother Terrance London. 

The 26-year-old was taken to a hospital where he died. 

Trending News

Joshua London was arrested and booked for manslaughter, felon in possession of a firearm, illegal use of weapons and possession of stolen things. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days