BRPD: Man arrested for manslaughter, accidentally killed brother
BATON ROUGE - A man who allegedly accidentally killed his brother in a shooting was arrested Thursday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 41-year-old Joshua London was shooting a weapon at someone on Jan. 15 along Shada Avenue. He hit an unintended target, his brother Terrance London.
The 26-year-old was taken to a hospital where he died.
Joshua London was arrested and booked for manslaughter, felon in possession of a firearm, illegal use of weapons and possession of stolen things.
