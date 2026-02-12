BRPD: Man arrested for manslaughter, accidentally killed brother

BATON ROUGE - A man who allegedly accidentally killed his brother in a shooting was arrested Thursday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 41-year-old Joshua London was shooting a weapon at someone on Jan. 15 along Shada Avenue. He hit an unintended target, his brother Terrance London.

The 26-year-old was taken to a hospital where he died.

Joshua London was arrested and booked for manslaughter, felon in possession of a firearm, illegal use of weapons and possession of stolen things.