State Police: Former Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee arrested after agreeing to give inmates iPhones

ST. GABRIEL — A former employee at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center has been arrested after allegedly arranging to give an inmate two iPhones.

According to Louisiana State Police records filed in late May, 24-year-old Camron Griffin agreed in February while working at EHCC. Authorities learned of Griffin's alleged crimes in March.

Griffin, who no longer works at Elayn Hunt, was arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on June 8 on malfeasance in office and taking contraband to a penal institution charges.

According to jail records, he posted a $20,000 bond and is no longer in custody.