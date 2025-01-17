New details in weekend UTV crash that killed 3-year-old girl in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - As summer ramps up, kids are out of school and in the more rural parts of the state, four-wheeling is a popular pastime.

Louisiana law states you must be 21 to operate a UTV as well as have a license from the DMV and insurance. Operators are also forbidden from driving on roadways.

"Ultimately, it is a vehicle. It has four wheels. It's capable of overturning, rolling over, accidents," said West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Sgt. Landon Groger.

In the case of a fatal crash over the weekend in Port Allen, none of those rules were followed, as the occupants of the UTV were all kids, including three-year-old Loyalty McCray.

The vehicle flipped on US 190, killing the toddler.

"Over the weekend we've had some incidents. We've had a death in the parish here of young three-year-old child and our thoughts and prayers are with that family."

The crash happened late Friday night. The kids were unsupervised. Right now, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating whether the young girl's parents could be held legally liable.

"Parents could be liable for children. Ultimately, they're responsible for their children and having knowledge of what their children are doing".

We're told the family is back in Texas planning their daughters funeral.