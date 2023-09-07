76°
Latest Weather Blog
New dealership adds to auto sales boom along Airline Hwy.
BATON ROUGE - All Star Automotive Group's stand-alone Genesis dealership is adding to the options of those in the market for a new vehicle.
The Genesis of Baton Rouge facility is the latest to crop up along Airline Highway in the Capital Area. It is located in the 12700 block of Airline Highway, across from Woman's Hospital.
The 18,000 square foot complex encompasses an indoor sales floor and reception room, service center and other full service amenities.
All Star Automotive is a partner of WBRZ TV in the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Dream Home Giveaway, providing a 2023 Genesis G70 as one of the prizes in this year's fundraising project.
The company now operates 12 dealership locations offering 14 manufacturer brands.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gunfire caught on video in Denham Springs subdivision
-
One dead after early-morning shooting off Geronimo Street
-
Vacant house ruled total loss after being target of two arsons in...
-
Citing burn ban, LSU and Southern asking tailgaters not to grill at...
-
Metal detectors, clear bag policy coming to West Baton Rouge high school...