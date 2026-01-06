78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Oscar Lofton, former Southeastern football coach and athletic director, dies at 87

2 hours 54 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, January 06 2026 Jan 6, 2026 January 06, 2026 1:40 PM January 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Oscar Lofton, a former head football coach and athletic director at Southeastern Louisiana University, passed away at 87 years old.

Lofton, also known as "Big O," lettered in football, track and baseball at Southeastern. He went on to play football for the Boston Patriots, who eventually became the New England Patriots. He scored the franchise's second-ever touchdown in 1960. 

In 1979, Lofton returned to his alma mater to serve as the Lions' athletic director. The next year, he started a five-year tenure as the university's head football coach from 1980 to 1985. 

He later worked as a scout for the San Francisco 49ers. 

Lofton was born in McCall, Miss., but spent much of his life in southeast Louisiana. 

Trending News

He died on Jan. 4, 2026, surrounded by family. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days