Four big winners to be chosen Friday in St. Jude Dream Home drawing

BATON ROUGE - Someone could be packing their bags for a very big move.

On Friday, the winner of the grand prize will be drawn in the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. It's one of four drawings set to take place on the wrap-up of the annual fundraising event.

The Dream Home and other items — including a new car and gift cards worth thousands of dollars — will be given away on WBRZ Channel 2 during newscasts at noon and at 4 p.m.

This year, WBRZ, St. Jude and construction partners are going big -- one of the largest and highest-valued homes yet: A $775,000 house in the Pointe-Marie planned community off River Road south of LSU. The neighborhood is 11 miles from downtown Baton Rouge, nestled at the end of a windy and picturesque drive from the city.

Built by Alvarez Construction, the home features four bedrooms and 3.5 baths. It's just under 3,000 square feet.

All tickets were also entered into a drawing for a new car: A 2023 Genesis G70 from All Star Automotive. An additional prize deadline of March 31 offered contestants a chance for a $10,000 gift card from Assurance Financial.

The winners will be announced on WBRZ newscasts and here on WBRZ.com.

Baton Rouge-area sponsors of the Dream Home are WBRZ, Alvarez Construction, 101.5 WYNK, All Star Automotive, Assurance Financial, Dream Day Foundation and Pointe-Marie.

Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food — so they can focus on helping their child live.