New charges for BR massage therapist after investigators find more evidence of child porn, animal abuse

BATON ROUGE - A massage therapist who was arrested when someone stumbled on child porn while using his computer is facing even more charges after investigators uncovered even more disturbing content on his phone.

Kevin Brooks, 69, was first arrested in July after a contractor doing work at his home uncovered porn involving children and animals on Brooks' computer.

Police records said the worker was trying to go over building materials with Brooks when he clicked an icon on his computer that he mistook for an internet browser, which allegedly opened a video of someone sexually abusing a toddler.

The witness, who later contacted police, said Brooks was in another room and had no idea that he had seen the video. Police also noted that Brooks is a massage therapist who works out of his home, and the witness said Brooks referenced having a toy chest filled with "trophies from his favorite clients."

On Thursday, police filed an arrest warrant laying out more charges after investigators found 127 pictures and 15 videos of child porn on his phone. They also found 21 pictures showing animals being sexually abused.

Brooks is currently jailed in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.