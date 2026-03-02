81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New bills seeks to establish evaluations for Baton Rouge Police Department chief

3 hours 35 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, March 02 2026 Mar 2, 2026 March 02, 2026 12:53 PM March 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A new Louisiana bill seeks to establish requirements for evaluating the performance of the Baton Rouge police chief.

On Friday, Republican State Rep. Barbara Freiberg introduced House Bill 832. If passed, the bill would require the police chief to be evaluated three years after being appointed, with evaluations occurring each following year. 

The bill would also grant the mayor-president the power to reconfirm the police chief for another year or demote the police chief to his former position.

Trending News

The demotion would not be considered disciplinary. The chief would not be able to appeal if demoted. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days