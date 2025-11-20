Neighbors want water directed elsewhere, cost to fix covered

PRAIRIEVILLE - Some private property owners living along White Road say a drainage ditch that runs through their land is being taken advantage of. They blame development in the area and say the cost to fix it shouldn't be on them.

David McRae and Kirk Resweber are neighbors. McRae says he spends several hours each week during the summer weed-eating the ditches to keep them clear of tall grass and weeds.

"It's very time-consuming for me," said McRae.

Over the past couple of years, McRae says he has observed those ditches growing. When it rains, the ditches swell with cloudy water. It rushes through the land, toppling over culverts and eroding property.

"Something the parish should take ownership of, given that they're pushing more water this way," said McRae.

Resweber recalls something similar happening several years ago when he first moved in.

"I got a call from the drainage superintendent to meet me out here and sign some paperwork. I asked for what? Well, we need you to sign a release giving us the right of way to fix and maintain the ditch running through your property," said Resweber.

That's something Resweber and McRae do not want. The proposal would include widening the ditch several more feet, lining it with rip rap, and grant the parish access to their private property.

The neighbors didn't sign the paperwork saying it would devalue their property.

"I didn't know this situation would get worse and start eroding property," said Resweber.

McRae and Resweber met with the parish and councilman to discuss closing in the ditch through their properties. Resweber said he asked the parish what it would take to make the drainage work. They were given a report that included three drainage area locations for a total of 350' of pipe with 48" culverts. The work would be done at the landowner's expense.

"This is easily a quarter of a million dollar project through here," said McRae.

The culverts currently on their properties range from 30" to 36". McRae and Resweber say those pipes worked just fine before recent development in the area. Delaune Estates is being built adjacent from their properties, and there are other new homes that have recently been built along White Road. They fear some of the runoff water from those new properties is being diverted their way.

"There is way more water coming our way for whatever reason," said McRae.

It's something the parish denies. Ascension Parish says engineering for the adjacent development shows a decrease in water volume, which was confirmed by a third-party engineer.

"According to the parish, there's less water. Why are these culverts too small now?" said Resweber.

In an email between McRae and the Ascension Parish Director of the Office of Planning and Development, it says, "The only water that will flow north from this property once the project is complete is the rear yards of 14 lots in the second filing."

They'd like to know where all the water is coming from.

"We need some help, and we need this water directed somewhere else," said Resweber.

Councilman Brett Arceneaux tells 2 On Your Side that installing pipe and filling in a ditch doesn't fall within parish ordinance. The parish says Delaune Estates will be inspected for compliance with the approved plans.