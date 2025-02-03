Latest Weather Blog
Neighbors shocked after teen arrested in stepfather's shooting death
WALKER - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his stepfather Saturday night.
Neighbors were shocked to hear the news, saying the area is usually very quiet and peaceful.
Livingston Parish deputies were called to a small trailer park on Courtney Road around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators said Christopher Voth, 27, was shot multiple times after a fight with his stepson Ray Habisreitinger. Voth died at a hospital a short time later.
Voth's mother, who declined an interview, told WBRZ "my son was a beautiful, hardworking, loving soul I often call my teddy bear."
Neighbors said they never really saw the family or Habisreitinger.
Several neighbors declined interviews, but one said they're heartbroken knowing a woman has lost not only a husband but also a son.
Trending News
Habisreitinger was booked into the Livingston Parish jail on a charge of second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
18-year-old arrested, accused of rape on LSU campus
-
Neighbors shocked after teen arrested in stepfather's shooting death
-
City-parish says snow event likely cost millions
-
Advocates ramp up efforts to prevent sex trafficking as thousands visit New...
-
Family of man killed in altercation with Tangipahoa Parish deputy asks for...
Sports Video
-
No. 7 LSU women's basketball defeats Mississippi State 81-67 Sunday
-
LSU men's basketball drops fourth straight game to Texas, 89-58
-
Southern women's basketball drops SWAC contest to Alcorn in overtime
-
No. 3 LSU gymnastics defeats No. 9 Missouri and scores highest team...
-
No. 7 LSU women's basketball takes down No. 13 Oklahoma 107-100