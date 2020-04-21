NCAA approves targeting rule changes among other rule changes

INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA has announced players ejected from football games for targeting will be allowed to remain on the sidelines.

The Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved the rule change that no longer forces players to head to the locker room after being called for targeting. All other aspects of the targeting rule will remain the same.

The panel also approved a pace-of-play guideline for instant replay officials to complete video reviews in less than two minutes. Reviews that are exceptionally complicated or involve end-of-game issues should be done as efficiently as possible without a stated time limit.

Rules regarding the game clock was also changed. If the clock expires at the end of a half but replay determines there was at least 3 seconds left before the ball was ruled dead, then time will be restored. If less than 3 seconds remained, the half will be ruled over.

Along with those changes, players will also be allowed to wear the number "0" this season.