Navy sailor stationed in Belle Chasse pleads guilty after extorting sexual images from juveniles online

PLAQUEMINES PARISH - A Navy sailor stationed in Belle Chasse pleaded guilty Thursday after extorting sexually explicit pictures and videos from children online.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday that Biagio William Ambrosino, 20, originally from New York, admitted to exploiting at least 11 people, including nine juveniles, online between Aug. 2020 and Jan. 2022.

According to court documents, Ambrosino extorted both minors he already knew and strangers on social media. He asked victims if they wanted "to be Instagram famous" and offered expensive gifts to convince them to send explicit content or to engage in sex acts on video chat.

If the juveniles initially denied his requests, Ambrosino reportedly threatened them with "reputational harm or physical violence" until they complied.

The guilty plea is considered an admission of abusing at least nine juveniles, ranging in age from 10 to 17, from eight different states and Australia, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Ambrosino is being charged with the production of child sexual abuse material and interstate communications with intent to extort. He faces a prison sentence of at least 15 years and a maximum fine of $250,000.